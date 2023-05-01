ספריית חברות
Lument
Lument משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של Lument היא $90,450 עבור אנליסט פיננסי . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Lument. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
אנליסט פיננסי
$90.5K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Lument הוא אנליסט פיננסי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $90,450. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Lument הוא $90,450.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Lument

משאבים נוספים

