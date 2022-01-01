ספריית חברות
lululemon
lululemon משכורות

המשכורת של lululemon נעה בין $39,800 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $341,700 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של lululemon. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/26/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

מהנדס נתונים

מנהל מוצר
Median $108K
מנהל פרויקט
Median $86.9K

אנליסט נתונים
Median $80.2K
מדען נתונים
Median $82.2K
אדריכל פתרונות
Median $144K
אנליסט עסקי
$89.6K
מנהל מדע נתונים
$180K
אנליסט פיננסי
$72K
טכנולוג מידע
$80.3K
שיווק
$130K
תפעול שיווק
$60.5K
מעצב מוצר
$101K
מנהל תוכנית
$181K
מגייס
$66.5K
מכירות
$39.8K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$342K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$151K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-lululemon הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $341,700. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-lululemon הוא $97,234.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור lululemon

משאבים נוספים

