הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט עסקי in India ב-Louis Dreyfus Company נע בין ₹645K לבין ₹916K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Louis Dreyfus Company. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$8.3K - $9.9K
India
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$7.3K$8.3K$9.9K$10.4K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Louis Dreyfus Company?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט עסקי ב-Louis Dreyfus Company in India עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₹916,114. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Louis Dreyfus Company עבור תפקיד אנליסט עסקי in India הוא ₹645,263.

משאבים נוספים

