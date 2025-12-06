ספריית חברות
Lotlinx
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • פיתוח עסקי

  • כל שכר פיתוח עסקי

Lotlinx פיתוח עסקי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של פיתוח עסקי in Canada ב-Lotlinx נע בין CA$83.6K לבין CA$119K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Lotlinx. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$69.7K - $81.5K
Canada
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$60.8K$69.7K$81.5K$86.7K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד פיתוח עסקי דיווחים ב Lotlinx כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Lotlinx?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות פיתוח עסקי מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור פיתוח עסקי ב-Lotlinx in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$119,301. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Lotlinx עבור תפקיד פיתוח עסקי in Canada הוא CA$83,612.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Lotlinx

חברות קשורות

  • Square
  • Dropbox
  • Airbnb
  • Microsoft
  • Facebook
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/lotlinx/salaries/business-development.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.