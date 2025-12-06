ספריית חברות
Loot Labs
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מנהל מוצר

  • כל שכר מנהל מוצר

Loot Labs מנהל מוצר שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל מוצר in Canada ב-Loot Labs נע בין CA$168K לבין CA$229K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Loot Labs. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$132K - $157K
Canada
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$122K$132K$157K$167K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד מנהל מוצר דיווחים ב Loot Labs כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Loot Labs?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מנהל מוצר מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-Loot Labs in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$229,448. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Loot Labs עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in Canada הוא CA$167,597.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Loot Labs

חברות קשורות

  • Databricks
  • Stripe
  • Intuit
  • Airbnb
  • Spotify
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/loot-labs/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.