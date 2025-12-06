ספריית חברות
Lone Star Circle of Care
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • טכנולוג מידע

  • כל שכר טכנולוג מידע

Lone Star Circle of Care טכנולוג מידע שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של טכנולוג מידע ב-Lone Star Circle of Care נע בין $45.9K לבין $66.6K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Lone Star Circle of Care. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$52.1K - $60.5K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$45.9K$52.1K$60.5K$66.6K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד טכנולוג מידע דיווחים ב Lone Star Circle of Care כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Lone Star Circle of Care?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות טכנולוג מידע מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור טכנולוג מידע ב-Lone Star Circle of Care עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $66,640. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Lone Star Circle of Care עבור תפקיד טכנולוג מידע הוא $45,920.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Lone Star Circle of Care

חברות קשורות

  • Intuit
  • Snap
  • LinkedIn
  • Lyft
  • Coinbase
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/lone-star-circle-of-care/salaries/information-technologist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.