ספריית חברות
LivePerson
LivePerson משכורות

המשכורת של LivePerson נעה בין $24,097 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $402,000 עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של LivePerson. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/15/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $86.9K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $184K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
Median $400K

מעצב מוצר
Median $132K
עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$24.1K
אנליסט עסקי
$54.8K
שירות לקוחות
$137K
אנליסט נתונים
$62.4K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$235K
מדען נתונים
Median $142K
משאבי אנוש
$143K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$252K
שיווק
$120K
מנהל מוצר
$132K
מנהל תוכנית
$201K
מנהל פרויקט
$402K
גיוס
$166K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$135K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-LivePerson הוא מנהל פרויקט at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $402,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-LivePerson הוא $139,395.

משאבים נוספים