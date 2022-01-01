ספריית חברות
LG Ads משכורות

המשכורת של LG Ads נעה בין $29,768 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $331,500 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של LG Ads. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/9/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $65.6K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

אנליסט עסקי
$29.8K
מדען נתונים
$332K

מהנדס חשמל
$87.4K
מנהל מוצר
$217K
מכירות
$191K
מהנדס מכירות
$147K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$86.5K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-LG Ads הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $331,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-LG Ads הוא $117,348.

משאבים נוספים