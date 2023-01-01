המשכורת של Level Home נעה בין $47,463 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הנמוכה לבין $220,500 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Level Home. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/27/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.
25%
שנה 1
25%
שנה 2
25%
שנה 3
25%
שנה 4
בLevel Home, הענקות מניות/הון עצמי כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:
25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)
25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)
25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)
בקר בקהילת Levels.fyi כדי להתחבר עם עובדים מחברות שונות, לקבל טיפים לקריירה ועוד.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/level-home/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.