Level Home
Level Home משכורות

המשכורת של Level Home נעה בין $47,463 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הנמוכה לבין $220,500 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Level Home. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/27/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $180K
מנהל מוצר
$221K
מנהל פרויקט
$47.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

בLevel Home, הענקות מניות/הון עצמי כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Level Home הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $220,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Level Home הוא $179,875.

משאבים נוספים

