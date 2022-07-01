ספריית חברות
Lev משכורות

המשכורת של Lev נעה בין $58,945 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $597,000 עבור ראש צוות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Lev. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/27/2025

מנהל תפעול עסקי
$174K
ראש צוות
$597K
מדען נתונים
$58.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מנהל מוצר
Median $320K
אדריכל פתרונות
$83.6K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Lev הוא ראש צוות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $597,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Lev הוא $174,125.

