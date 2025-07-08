ספריית חברות
LetsTransport משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של LetsTransport היא $19,240 עבור מהנדס תוכנה . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של LetsTransport. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/26/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $19.2K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-LetsTransport הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $19,240. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-LetsTransport הוא $19,240.

