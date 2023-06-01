Let's Highlight משכורות

ספריית חברות
המשכורת של Let's Highlight נעה בין $112,200 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $248,750 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Let's Highlight. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/26/2025

מנהל מוצר
$249K
מהנדס תוכנה
$112K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Let's Highlight הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $248,750. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Let's Highlight הוא $180,475.

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Let's Highlight

משאבים נוספים

