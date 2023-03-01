מדריך חברות
Leroy Merlin
Leroy Merlin משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Leroy Merlin נע בין $13,127 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$114,425 עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Leroy Merlin. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/13/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $35.1K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מנהל מוצר
Median $77.4K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$27.6K

מדען נתונים
$16.1K
מעצב מוצר
$114K
מכירות
$13.1K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$104K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$53.4K
הון סיכון
$20.8K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Leroy Merlin הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $114,425. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Leroy Merlin הוא $35,087.

