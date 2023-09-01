ספריית חברות
Lenta משכורות

המשכורת של Lenta נעה בין $14,349 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $106,449 עבור מנהל מדע נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Lenta. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/26/2025

אנליסט עסקי
$14.3K
מנהל מדע נתונים
$106K
מנהל מוצר
$32.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מהנדס תוכנה
$99.2K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Lenta הוא מנהל מדע נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $106,449. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Lenta הוא $65,904.

