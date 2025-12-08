ספריית חברות
Legacy Health
Legacy Health מדען נתונים שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מדען נתונים in United States ב-Legacy Health נע בין $101K לבין $140K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Legacy Health. עדכון אחרון: 12/8/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$108K - $127K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$101K$108K$127K$140K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Legacy Health?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מדען נתונים ב-Legacy Health in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $140,400. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Legacy Health עבור תפקיד מדען נתונים in United States הוא $100,800.

