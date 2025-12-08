ספריית חברות
Leena AI
Leena AI מנהל הנדסת תוכנה שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל הנדסת תוכנה in India ב-Leena AI נע בין ₹6.79M לבין ₹9.27M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Leena AI. עדכון אחרון: 12/8/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$82.7K - $100K
India
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$77.3K$82.7K$100K$105K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Leena AI?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ב-Leena AI in India עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₹9,266,343. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Leena AI עבור תפקיד מנהל הנדסת תוכנה in India הוא ₹6,789,993.

