ספריית חברות
LeasePlan
LeasePlan משכורות

המשכורת של LeasePlan נעה בין $10,235 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $159,100 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של LeasePlan. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/8/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $90.6K
אנליסט עסקי
$68.6K
אנליסט נתונים
$70.4K

מדען נתונים
$10.2K
מעצב מוצר
$87K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$111K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$159K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$122K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-LeasePlan הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $159,100. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-LeasePlan הוא $88,797.

