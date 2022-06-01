LearnUpon משכורות

ספריית חברות
המשכורת של LearnUpon נעה בין $36,836 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $52,253 עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של LearnUpon. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/22/2025

שירות לקוחות
$52.3K
מהנדס תוכנה
$36.8K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-LearnUpon הוא שירות לקוחות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $52,253. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-LearnUpon הוא $44,544.

