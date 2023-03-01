מדריך חברות
Leapwork משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Leapwork נע בין $77,028 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$134,712 עבור מכירות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Leapwork. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/12/2025

$160K

מעצב מוצר
$77.5K
מנהל מוצר
$78K
מכירות
$135K

מהנדס תוכנה
$77K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Leapwork הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $134,712. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Leapwork הוא $77,748.

