Leapfin משכורות

המשכורת של Leapfin נעה בין $100,500 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $195,975 עבור שיווק ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Leapfin. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/14/2025

$160K

שיווק
$196K
מנהל מוצר
$126K
מכירות
$101K

מהנדס תוכנה
$119K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Leapfin הוא שיווק at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $195,975. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Leapfin הוא $122,513.

