Leap Services משכורות

המשכורת של Leap Services נעה בין $79,849 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור פיתוח עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $277,380 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Leap Services. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
פיתוח עסקי
$79.8K
מנהל מוצר
$277K
מהנדס תוכנה
$142K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$237K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Leap Services הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $277,380. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Leap Services הוא $189,766.

משאבים נוספים

