LeanIX משכורות

המשכורת של LeanIX נעה בין $57,897 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $101,654 עבור יועץ ניהולי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של LeanIX. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/14/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $69.4K
יועץ ניהולי
Median $102K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$69.3K

מעצב מוצר
$57.9K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$83.2K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-LeanIX הוא יועץ ניהולי עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $101,654. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-LeanIX הוא $69,396.

