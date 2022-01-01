מדריך חברות
League
League משכורות

טווח המשכורת של League נע בין $68,665 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור פיתוח עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$150,750 עבור אנליסט אבטחת סייבר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של League. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/12/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
E3 $80.8K
E4 $147K
E5 $146K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מנהל מוצר
Median $120K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $150K

פיתוח עסקי
$68.7K
כותב פרסומי
$70.9K
משפטי
$144K
מעצב מוצר
$116K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$151K
חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at League is אנליסט אבטחת סייבר at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at League is $132,102.

