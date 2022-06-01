ספריית חברות
Lansweeper
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Lansweeper משכורות

המשכורת של Lansweeper נעה בין $67,595 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $120,600 עבור מנהל תוכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Lansweeper. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/7/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מנהל מוצר
$67.6K
מנהל תוכנית
$121K
מכירות
$101K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
מהנדס תוכנה
$85.6K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Lansweeper هي מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $120,600. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Lansweeper هو $93,072.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Lansweeper

חברות קשורות

  • Pinterest
  • Amazon
  • Stripe
  • Lyft
  • Apple
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים