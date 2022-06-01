ספריית חברות
Landor
Landor משכורות

המשכורת של Landor נעה בין $32,170 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $90,000 עבור שיווק ברמה הגבוהה.

$160K

שיווק
Median $90K
רואה חשבון
$78.4K
מעצב מוצר
$32.2K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Landor הוא שיווק עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $90,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Landor הוא $78,390.

