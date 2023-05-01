ספריית חברות
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions משכורות

המשכורת של Kratos Defense and Security Solutions נעה בין $33,830 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס חומרה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $301,500 עבור פיתוח עסקי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Kratos Defense and Security Solutions. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/7/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

פיתוח עסקי
$302K
מהנדס חומרה
$33.8K
מהנדס מכונות
$73.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
מהנדס תוכנה
$89.2K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Kratos Defense and Security Solutions er פיתוח עסקי at the Common Range Average level med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $301,500. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Kratos Defense and Security Solutions er $81,347.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

חברות קשורות

  • Lyft
  • SoFi
  • Google
  • Databricks
  • Stripe
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים