Kohler משכורות

המשכורת של Kohler נעה בין $58,800 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל תוכנית ברמה הנמוכה לבין $170,850 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Kohler. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/25/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $80K
מהנדס מכונות
Median $94.8K
אנליסט עסקי
$97K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מדען נתונים
$115K
מעצב מוצר
$164K
מנהל מוצר
$139K
מנהל תוכנית
$58.8K
אדריכל פתרונות
$144K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$171K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Kohler הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $170,850. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Kohler הוא $114,570.

משאבים נוספים

