KODE Labs משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של KODE Labs היא $33,098 עבור מעצב מוצר . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של KODE Labs. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/25/2025

מעצב מוצר
$33.1K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-KODE Labs הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $33,098. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-KODE Labs הוא $33,098.

משאבים נוספים

