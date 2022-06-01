ספריית חברות
Kodak Alaris
Kodak Alaris משכורות

המשכורת של Kodak Alaris נעה בין $62,685 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס חומרה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $120,600 עבור ענייני רגולציה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Kodak Alaris. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/25/2025

מהנדס חומרה
$62.7K
מהנדס מכונות
$84.6K
ענייני רגולציה
$121K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $100K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Kodak Alaris הוא ענייני רגולציה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $120,600. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Kodak Alaris הוא $92,288.

משאבים נוספים

