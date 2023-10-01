ספריית חברות
Knowunity משכורות

המשכורת של Knowunity נעה בין $49,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $75,998 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Knowunity. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $76K
מעצב מוצר
$49K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Knowunity הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $75,998. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Knowunity הוא $62,499.

משאבים נוספים

