Knightscope
Knightscope משכורות

המשכורת של Knightscope נעה בין $130,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $231,835 עבור מנהל תוכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Knightscope. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מנהל תוכנית
$232K
מנהל פרויקט
$179K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $130K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Knightscope הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $231,835. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Knightscope הוא $178,500.

