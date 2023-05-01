ספריית חברות
Knak
Knak משכורות

המשכורת של Knak נעה בין $89,197 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $92,535 עבור שיווק ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Knak. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/22/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $89.2K
שיווק
$92.5K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Knak הוא שיווק at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $92,535. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Knak הוא $90,866.

משאבים נוספים

