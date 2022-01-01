מדריך חברות
KLDiscovery
KLDiscovery משכורות

טווח המשכורת של KLDiscovery נע בין $8,964 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$114,425 עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של KLDiscovery. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/23/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $70K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

אנליסט עסקי
$59.7K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$9K

יועץ ניהולי
$101K
מנהל פרויקטים
$114K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at KLDiscovery is מנהל פרויקטים at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $114,425. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KLDiscovery is $70,000.

