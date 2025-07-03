ספריית חברות
Kiya.ai
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Kiya.ai משכורות

המשכורת של Kiya.ai נעה בין $5,844 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $9,888 עבור משקיע הון סיכון ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Kiya.ai. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $5.8K
משקיע הון סיכון
$9.9K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Kiya.ai הוא משקיע הון סיכון at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $9,888. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Kiya.ai הוא $7,866.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Kiya.ai

חברות קשורות

  • Stripe
  • Google
  • Airbnb
  • Flipkart
  • Roblox
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/kiyaai/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.