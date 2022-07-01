מדריך חברות
Kitware
Kitware משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Kitware נע בין $127,000 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$293,525 עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים בקצה העליון.

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $127K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$294K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$205K

