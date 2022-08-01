ספריית חברות
Kitu Systems
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Kitu Systems משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של Kitu Systems היא $200,990 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Kitu Systems. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$201K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Kitu Systems הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $200,990. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Kitu Systems הוא $200,990.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Kitu Systems

חברות קשורות

  • Facebook
  • Stripe
  • Coinbase
  • Airbnb
  • SoFi
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/kitu-systems/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.