ספריית חברות
King
King משכורות

המשכורת של King נעה בין $36,686 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מגייס ברמה הנמוכה לבין $288,878 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של King. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/21/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $122K

מהנדס תוכנה משחקי וידאו

שיווק
Median $129K
אנליסט עסקי
$280K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

פיתוח ארגוני
$107K
מדען נתונים
$131K
מנהל מוצר
$216K
מנהל פרויקט
$132K
מגייס
$36.7K
מכירות
$289K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$99.3K
כותב טכני
$76.8K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-King הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $288,878. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-King הוא $129,249.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור King

משאבים נוספים

