Kindbridge Research Institute
    אודות

    KRI is dedicated to advancing evidence-based research on gambling disorders for regulators, legislators, and health experts. We focus on reducing health inequities through innovative telehealth solutions that increase accessibility for vulnerable populations. By partnering with major universities, KRI develops best practices that bridge treatment gaps for individuals affected by gambling-related harms. Our mission combines rigorous research with practical applications to improve mental health outcomes and inform effective public policy across the gaming industry.

    https://kindbridgeinstitute.org
    אתר אינטרנט
    2020
    שנת הקמה
    12
    מספר עובדים
    המטה הראשי

