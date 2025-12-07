ספריית חברות
Kepler
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של תפעול שיווק in United States ב-Kepler נע בין $52.7K לבין $76.7K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Kepler. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$60.5K - $68.9K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$52.7K$60.5K$68.9K$76.7K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Kepler?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור תפעול שיווק ב-Kepler in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $76,700. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Kepler עבור תפקיד תפעול שיווק in United States הוא $52,650.

משאבים נוספים

