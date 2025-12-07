ספריית חברות
Kepler
Kepler שיווק שכר

צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Kepler. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$93.7K - $113K
Canada
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$87.6K$93.7K$113K$119K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Kepler?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור שיווק ב-Kepler in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$164,404. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Kepler עבור תפקיד שיווק in Canada הוא CA$120,469.

משאבים נוספים

