הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של הצלחת לקוח in United States ב-Kepler נע בין $95.9K לבין $136K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Kepler. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$109K - $124K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$95.9K$109K$124K$136K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Kepler?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור הצלחת לקוח ב-Kepler in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $136,290. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Kepler עבור תפקיד הצלחת לקוח in United States הוא $95,865.

