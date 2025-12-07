ספריית חברות
Kepler Communications
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מגייס

  • כל שכר מגייס

Kepler Communications מגייס שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מגייס in Canada ב-Kepler Communications נע בין CA$107K לבין CA$149K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Kepler Communications. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$83.4K - $98.2K
Canada
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$77.8K$83.4K$98.2K$108K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד מגייס דיווחים ב Kepler Communications כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Kepler Communications?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מגייס מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מגייס ב-Kepler Communications in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$149,170. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Kepler Communications עבור תפקיד מגייס in Canada הוא CA$107,097.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Kepler Communications

חברות קשורות

  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • Dropbox
  • Uber
  • Netflix
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/kepler-communications/salaries/recruiter.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.