הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מעצב מוצר in Canada ב-Kepler Communications נע בין CA$124K לבין CA$176K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Kepler Communications. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$102K - $121K
Canada
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$89.9K$102K$121K$128K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Kepler Communications?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מעצב מוצר ב-Kepler Communications in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$175,601. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Kepler Communications עבור תפקיד מעצב מוצר in Canada הוא CA$123,684.

משאבים נוספים

