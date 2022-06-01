מדריך חברות
Kelly Services משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Kelly Services נע בין $29,371 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$102,485 עבור שיווק בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Kelly Services. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/16/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $97K
מגייס
Median $65K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$77.6K

מדען נתונים
$47.8K
משאבי אנוש
$32.1K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$29.4K
שיווק
$102K
אמון ובטיחות
$87.4K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Kelly Services הוא שיווק at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $102,485. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Kelly Services הוא $71,305.

