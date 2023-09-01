מדריך חברות
KBTG משכורות

טווח המשכורת של KBTG נע בין $10,841 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור חוקר חוויית משתמש בקצה התחתון ל-$44,087 עבור שיווק בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של KBTG. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/19/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $22.1K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מדען נתונים
Median $17.4K
אנליסט עסקי
$24.9K

שיווק
$44.1K
מנהל מוצר
$30.1K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$32.7K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$10.8K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-KBTG הוא שיווק at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $44,087. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-KBTG הוא $24,875.

