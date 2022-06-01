מדריך חברות
KAR Global
KAR Global משכורות

טווח המשכורת של KAR Global נע בין $73,365 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$225,120 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של KAR Global. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/23/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $115K
מנהל מוצר
Median $96.4K
מדען נתונים
$101K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$73.4K
מעצב מוצר
$116K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$225K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$141K
משאבים אחרים