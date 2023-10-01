מדריך חברות
Kaizengaming
Kaizengaming משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Kaizengaming נע בין $16,841 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$66,984 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Kaizengaming. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/19/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $59.9K

מהנדס תוכנה בחזית

מעצב מוצר
$16.8K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$18.8K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$67K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Kaizengaming הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $66,984. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Kaizengaming הוא $39,343.

