JW Player משכורות

טווח המשכורת של JW Player נע בין $78,712 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$321,600 עבור פיתוח עסקי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של JW Player. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/16/2025

$160K

פיתוח עסקי
$322K
מדען נתונים
$86K
שיווק
$84.6K

מעצב מוצר
$128K
מנהל מוצר
$164K
מגייס
$104K
מכירות
$271K
מהנדס תוכנה
$78.7K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$204K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-JW Player הוא פיתוח עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $321,600. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-JW Player הוא $128,380.

