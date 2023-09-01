ספריית חברות
Jumia
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Jumia משכורות

המשכורת של Jumia נעה בין $11,940 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הנמוכה לבין $33,232 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Jumia. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/7/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $23.5K
מנהל מוצר
$33.2K
מנהל פרויקט
$11.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Jumia is מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $33,232. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jumia is $23,546.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Jumia

חברות קשורות

  • Uber
  • Airbnb
  • Amazon
  • PayPal
  • Pinterest
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים