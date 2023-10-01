ספריית חברות
Julius Baer
Julius Baer משכורות

המשכורת של Julius Baer נעה בין $45,074 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור בנקאי השקעות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $213,714 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Julius Baer. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/6/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $162K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מדען נתונים
$47.7K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$175K

בנקאי השקעות
$45.1K
מנהל פרויקט
$167K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$214K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Julius Baer is מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $213,714. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Julius Baer is $164,568.

